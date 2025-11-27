Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases

Millie Bobby Brown is overwhelmed as Stranger Things kicks off its fifth and final season.
Just hours before Netflix released the highly anticipated Volume 1 of the hit sci-fi horror TV series’ Season 5, the 21-year-old British actress took to Instagram to share an emotional message with Stranger Things’ creators and fans.
Sharing a two-slide post featuring a throwback and a new photo with the Duffer Brothers, taken during the filming of Season 1 and Season 5 respectively, Brown penned a heartwarming note.
“this show has given me so much. but most importantly, the most meaningful story to tell, el’s. thank you to the duffers for taking a chance on everything you shouldn’t have wanted,” she began in the caption.
Sharing a sweet message for her fans, the actress wrote, “enjoy volume 1 folks. see you on the right side up.”
Stranger Things Season 5 cast:
Stranger Things Season 5 features the return of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Jamie Campbell Bower.