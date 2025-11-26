Millie Bobby Brown admits to ‘crying’ ahead of 'Stranger Things' S5 release

Millie Bobby Brown made an emotional confession a day before Stranger Things season five release.
The Enola Holmes star revealed that she watched the Netflix series clips for three hours, the night before her last day on set.
During her recent appearance on the Dish podcast, Millie shared, "The night before, I thought, 'Right, I'm going to get it out all now.' So I sat on my sofa and I put on all these edits of the show like on YouTube and I sat there and cried for like three hours.”
She added, "And then (her husband) Jake (Bongiovi) came down and was like, 'What the f**k are you doing?' And I was just watching myself like with my shaved head and I was (sobbing noises). He was like, 'Come to bed,' so I went to bed."
Despite having cried extensively the previous night, Millie found herself overcome with emotion once again upon entering the set for the final day.
The actress recalled, "The next morning, I woke up and drove to set, and I was like, 'I'm fine.' (I) went into the make-up trailer. I was like, 'I'm fine.' And then I stepped on set, the studio, it was probably 9am, and I just burst out crying. I think I was like the first actor to come in in the morning, crying."
Millie also shared that most of the cast and crew had a hard day filming last scenes.
The first volume of the final season of Stranger Things is set to release on November 26.