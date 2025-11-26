Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown admits to ‘crying’ ahead of 'Stranger Things' S5 release

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she watched 'Stranger Things' clips before shooting the final day

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Millie Bobby Brown admits to ‘crying’ ahead of Stranger Things S5 release
Millie Bobby Brown admits to ‘crying’ ahead of 'Stranger Things' S5 release

Millie Bobby Brown made an emotional confession a day before Stranger Things season five release.

The Enola Holmes star revealed that she watched the Netflix series clips for three hours, the night before her last day on set.

During her recent appearance on the Dish podcast, Millie shared, "The night before, I thought, 'Right, I'm going to get it out all now.' So I sat on my sofa and I put on all these edits of the show like on YouTube and I sat there and cried for like three hours.”

She added, "And then (her husband) Jake (Bongiovi) came down and was like, 'What the f**k are you doing?' And I was just watching myself like with my shaved head and I was (sobbing noises). He was like, 'Come to bed,' so I went to bed."

Despite having cried extensively the previous night, Millie found herself overcome with emotion once again upon entering the set for the final day.

The actress recalled, "The next morning, I woke up and drove to set, and I was like, 'I'm fine.' (I) went into the make-up trailer. I was like, 'I'm fine.' And then I stepped on set, the studio, it was probably 9am, and I just burst out crying. I think I was like the first actor to come in in the morning, crying."

Millie also shared that most of the cast and crew had a hard day filming last scenes.

The first volume of the final season of Stranger Things is set to release on November 26.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo 'jealousy

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo 'jealousy
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's new NYT cooking video

Grammy winning singer Trisha Yearwood to host Christmas special show

Grammy winning singer Trisha Yearwood to host Christmas special show
Trisha Yearwood released her sixteenth studio album, 'The Mirror' in July this year

Gigi Hadid drops heartwarming peek at pre-Holiday fun with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid drops heartwarming peek at pre-Holiday fun with daughter Khai
The supermodel shares her daughter, Khai Malik, with her ex-partner, Zayn Malik

Guy Fieri fights for life in emergency surgery after horrific accident

Guy Fieri fights for life in emergency surgery after horrific accident
Guy Fieri forced to undergo urgent surgery after suffering painful leg injury

Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce's victory as her docuseries countdown begins

Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce's victory as her docuseries countdown begins
The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker will release her upcoming documentary series a day before her 36th birthday

Jennifer Aniston debuts 'cute' Jim Curtis as hair muse in adorable video

Jennifer Aniston debuts 'cute' Jim Curtis as hair muse in adorable video
The 'Friends' alum and her new partner began dating in July this year

Sadie Sink gushes over working with Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man'

Sadie Sink gushes over working with Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man'
Sadie Sink gives 'exciting' update on other Marvel projects ahead of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ release

Robert Irwin breaks silence on winning ‘DWTS’ after sister Bindi

Robert Irwin breaks silence on winning ‘DWTS’ after sister Bindi
Robert Irwin holds back tears as he addresses 'Dancing with the Stars' win with Witney Carson

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour reflects on flaws in love after Lily Allen split

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour reflects on flaws in love after Lily Allen split
The 'Stranger Things' star disclosed the similarities of his character Jim Hopper with real life

Benny Blanco faces heartbreaking blow after sweet request to Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco faces heartbreaking blow after sweet request to Selena Gomez
The ‘I Said I Love You First’ producer Benny Blanco hit by traumatic news after sending heartfelt message to wife Selena Gomez

‘Stranger Things 5’ cast thrills with epic one-minute rap rewind: Watch

‘Stranger Things 5’ cast thrills with epic one-minute rap rewind: Watch
Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and other cast members fuel hype for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 with exciting rap recap

Sydney Sweeney enjoys sun-soaked pool day with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney enjoys sun-soaked pool day with Scooter Braun
The 'Euphoria' star showed off her stunning figure while enjoying time with boyfriend Scooter Braun