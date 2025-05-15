Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback  

Rihanna has shared an exciting update on her long-awaited musical comeback with a surprise announcement.
The globally known musician is set to release her first song, Friend of Mine, after three long years.
Rihanna turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 14th, to release the behind-the-scenes of her new song, which she recorded for an upcoming movie, Smurfs.
Her exciting announcement was accompanied by the trailer of the film, showing a few glimpses of her new track.
She captioned her post, "New #SmurfsMovie trailer featuring 'Friend Of Mine' from the Smurfs soundtrack out Friday. pre-save now."
The Fenty Beauty founder will be seen working alongside popular Hollywood actors, including John Goodman, James Corden, Nick Offerman, and Sandra Oh, who also co-produced the movie.
Rihanna's song, Friend of Mine, is slated to be released on May 16th, while her forthcoming project will be launched on July 18th across the theatres.
The Diamond hitmaker last released her iconic song, Lift Me Up, which she released in 2022 for the popular movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Rihanna's upcoming music album:
Despite releasing a new song, the Grammy-winning artist has not revealed any update on her ninth studio album, R9, on which she has been working for several years.
For those unaware, the last studio album Rihanna released was Anti, which she launched in 2016.