Meghan Markle, Prince Harry support Brooklyn, Nicola amid family drama

David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz are having serious tension with their family

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, being the experts of family drama, have shown their support for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Amid tension in Beckham family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted David Beckham's eldest son and his wife for dinner in their Montecito home.

It was a group dinner held at the Royals' US residence and the couple were not directly invited by them.

A source shared with PEOPLE, "Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David's numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence."

The gathering was intimate and was attended by several VIPs guest and film executives.

Furthermore, the insider shared that the British couple – who are reportedly having some tensions with the Beckhams – enjoyed Harry and Meghan's company and found them "kind, caring, and generous."

Tensions in David Beckham's family

Brooklyn and Nicola have been noticeably absent from the Beckham family's recent functions, including David's 50th birthday bashes, which took place in early May.

Additionally, the tension in the family initiated in 2022 when the Lola actress did not wear Victoria Beckham-designed gown at her wedding due to it being not finished in time.

The dinner also came amid the never-ending tension between Prince Harry and the British Royal family since he and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Furthermore, Harry's candid interview with BBC on May 2 where he commented on father King Charles's health also did not land well with the family.

