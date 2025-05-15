‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

Maya Hawke has officially joined another renowned franchise as Stranger Things nears it's end.
The 26-year-old actress has made her way into the newest addition to the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, where she will portray Wiress.
About Maya Hawke's character: Wiress
Portrayed by Amanda Plummer in 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching movie, Wiress, the champion-turned-District 12 mentor, emerged victorious in the 49th Hunger Games and is from District 3.
Maya has joined an ensemble led by Joseph Zada and Whitney Park, who will be portraying Haymitch Abernathy and Lenore Dove Baird in Lionsgate's adaptation of the bestselling book by Suzanne Collins.
About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping plot
The story revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, and start on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games.
In the book – and soon to be adapted film – a 16-year-old Haymitch will navigate the games, which comes with a deadly twist as instead of 24, 48 children will be sent to arena to battles for their lives.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping release date
The upcoming film is scheduled to be released on November 20, 2026, and will join the five other Hunger Games entries, which have grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast
The Hunger Games turned to their Instagram account to share the exciting lineup of the highly anticipated prequel.
Joining Maya as mentors will be Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee (District 3 champion turned mentor) and Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan (Haymitch's mentor).
Other cast members included McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner (one of the female tribute from District 12), and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee (future Head Gamemaker and leader of the rebellion).