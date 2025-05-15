Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note

The Goop founder shares her daughter, Apple and son Moses, with ex-husbands Chris Martin

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating daughter, Apple Martin’s 21st birthday with gushing words.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 14, the Goop founder shared a reel filled with never-seen-before photo of Martin throughout the years, marking her special day.

The reel featured many childhood and recent photos of Martin, whom Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“To the light of my life, my ray of sunshine, my hilarious, brilliant, best buddy. Happy 21st birthday!!” she wrote in the caption.

The Seven actress went on to express, “You are exceptionally kind and utterly wonderful. I am incredibly proud of your strength and your intellect. Your goofiness and your big laugh. You are just the best. The absolute best.”

“Thank God for you, Apple Martin. I cannot wait to see what this next chapter brings for you. Love, Mama,” she added.

Shortly after Paltrow posted the heartfelt birthday wish, Martin rushed to comment section to reciprocate her love.

“I love you so so much mama. Thank you for being the best mom and for allowing me to grow and discover myself. I couldn’t have done it without you,” she penned.

Reese Witherspoon, one of Paltrow’s best friends, also extended a heartfelt wish, writing, “Happy Birthday, Apple !”


Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin got married on December 5, 2003, in a secret ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

During their 13-year marriage, the former couple welcomed two kids, Apple and Moses.

In 2014, Paltrow and Martin announced their "conscious uncoupling" and officially divorced in 2016.

King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event

King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note
Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snubs Turkey meeting

Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snubs Turkey meeting
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
Tom Cruise’s risky stunts spark standing ovation at 'Mission: Impossible' Cannes debut
Tom Cruise’s risky stunts spark standing ovation at 'Mission: Impossible' Cannes debut
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health
Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback
Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback
Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture
Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible-Final Reckoning' to Cannes Film Festival
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible-Final Reckoning' to Cannes Film Festival
Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'
Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'
Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song 'More To Lose'
Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song 'More To Lose'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble
Jennifer Lopez suffers painful injury ahead of 2025 American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez suffers painful injury ahead of 2025 American Music Awards
Kylie Jenner shares Kendall’s unexpected tooth mishap in hilarious video: WATCH
Kylie Jenner shares Kendall’s unexpected tooth mishap in hilarious video: WATCH
Kim Kardashian 'forgives' ringleader of Paris robbery in court testimony?
Kim Kardashian 'forgives' ringleader of Paris robbery in court testimony?