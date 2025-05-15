Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating daughter, Apple Martin’s 21st birthday with gushing words.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 14, the Goop founder shared a reel filled with never-seen-before photo of Martin throughout the years, marking her special day.
The reel featured many childhood and recent photos of Martin, whom Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.
“To the light of my life, my ray of sunshine, my hilarious, brilliant, best buddy. Happy 21st birthday!!” she wrote in the caption.
The Seven actress went on to express, “You are exceptionally kind and utterly wonderful. I am incredibly proud of your strength and your intellect. Your goofiness and your big laugh. You are just the best. The absolute best.”
“Thank God for you, Apple Martin. I cannot wait to see what this next chapter brings for you. Love, Mama,” she added.
Shortly after Paltrow posted the heartfelt birthday wish, Martin rushed to comment section to reciprocate her love.
“I love you so so much mama. Thank you for being the best mom and for allowing me to grow and discover myself. I couldn’t have done it without you,” she penned.
Reese Witherspoon, one of Paltrow’s best friends, also extended a heartfelt wish, writing, “Happy Birthday, Apple !”
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin got married on December 5, 2003, in a secret ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.
During their 13-year marriage, the former couple welcomed two kids, Apple and Moses.
In 2014, Paltrow and Martin announced their "conscious uncoupling" and officially divorced in 2016.