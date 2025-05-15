Entertainment

Demi Lovato, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes to tie knot on THIS date

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes announced engagement in December 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • May 15, 2025
Demi Lovato is set to tie the knot with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes!

As reported by TMZ, the Cool for the Summer hitmaker will exchange the wedding vows her bandmate Jordan Lutes after an 18-month engagement.

The Disney alum, who admitted that she had "never been happier" after engagement, picked the wedding date during Memorial Day weekend. The Memorial Day takes place in the US on the last weekend of May.

However, the location of Demi and Jordan’s nuptial has not been revealed yet. The lovebirds are expected to get married  in the last week of May.

Demi Lovato, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes relationship:

Demi Lovato met Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in a studio for a collaboration, two years after calling off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich.

The pair found a special connection with each other and started dating.

In December 2023, the Canadian musician and the Heart Attack singer announced their engagement.

Demi stated at that time, “I'm still speechless! Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.”

She added, “My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you. Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true, and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you, baby!"

To note, the romantic couple have not addressed the wedding date rumors yet.

