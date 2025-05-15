Royal

Queen Mary, King Frederik celebrate major milestone apart

The Danish Monarch and the Queen Consort have been forced to spend this important day apart due to their respective duties

  Web Desk
  • |
  May 15, 2025
Queen Mary and King Frederik marked their wedding anniversary miles apart this year, as royal duties forced the couple to spend the special day away from each other.

As per the Danish Palace, the monarch and the Queen Consort set to mark their 21st wedding anniversary, but the pair has been forced to spend this important day apart due to their respective duties.

Queen Mary is likely to hold a meeting at the Mary Foundation.

Notably, Queen Mary charity was founded in 2007 by the Danish royal herself to tackle issues close to her heart, including bullying, domestic violence and loneliness.

The Queen’s commitment to the charity is more than that of a simple patronage, as she very often is on the front line of its campaigns and projects.

Last month, she delivered a poignant speech, saying, "Violence is never the children's fault. It is our, the adults, responsibility to see, to reach out, to ask and to act. We have to do it for the sake of each child. And we have to do it for each other.”

On the other hand, King Frederik is going to present the Danish Academy of Science’s gold medal to this year’s as he’s one of the institution’s patrons.

Queen Mary and King Frederik relationship:

To note, Queen Mary and King Frederik tied the knot on May 14 in 2004, in Copenhagen Cathedral.

The royal couple met in Sydney, where a young Prince Frederik was visiting during the Olympics.

