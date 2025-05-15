Halle Bailey granted legal custody of son amid restraining order against ex

Halle Bailey has reportedly been given temporary sole physical and legal custody of son Halo amid abuse claims against ex-boyfriend DDG.
The Little Mermaid star, 25, will have the 16-month-old child in her care, as per Page Six.
According to court documents obtained by the media outlet, the American actress admitted that she filed for sole custody without notifying DDG because she was "afraid that the violence would reoccur" and that "the other party would take the children out of the area.”
Due to the temps of the protection order, the streamer must stay at least 100 yards away from Bailey and their son.
Halle explained in the document, “I have family and a nanny who will be traveling with me to care for Halo while I am working. I also ask the Court to order Darryl to cease and desist from posting and/or streaming on any and all platforms about about Halo and/or me.”
Moreover, she also submitted photographic evidence of the alleged abuse including pictures of bruises on her body and a chipped front tooth.
Halle Bailey to appear in court hearing:
According to the tabloids, Halle Bailey is set to appear in court hearing on June 4 after accusing the rapper of domestic abuse.
To note, Halle and DDG officially split in October 2024.