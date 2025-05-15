Entertainment

Halle Bailey granted legal custody of son amid restraining order against ex

Halle Bailey to appear in court next month after domestic abuse claims against ex-boyfriend DDG

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Halle Bailey granted legal custody of son amid restraining order against ex
Halle Bailey granted legal custody of son amid restraining order against ex

Halle Bailey has reportedly been given temporary sole physical and legal custody of son Halo amid abuse claims against ex-boyfriend DDG.

The Little Mermaid star, 25, will have the 16-month-old child in her care, as per Page Six.

According to court documents obtained by the media outlet, the American actress admitted that she filed for sole custody without notifying DDG because she was "afraid that the violence would reoccur" and that "the other party would take the children out of the area.”

Due to the temps of the protection order, the streamer must stay at least 100 yards away from Bailey and their son.

Halle explained in the document, “I have family and a nanny who will be traveling with me to care for Halo while I am working. I also ask the Court to order Darryl to cease and desist from posting and/or streaming on any and all platforms about about Halo and/or me.”

Moreover, she also submitted photographic evidence of the alleged abuse including pictures of bruises on her body and a chipped front tooth.

Halle Bailey to appear in court hearing:

According to the tabloids, Halle Bailey is set to appear in court hearing on June 4 after accusing the rapper of domestic abuse. 

To note, Halle and DDG officially split in October 2024.

Halle Bailey granted legal custody of son amid restraining order against ex

Halle Bailey granted legal custody of son amid restraining order against ex
Diddy hit with new rape charges as sexual assault trial intensifies

Diddy hit with new rape charges as sexual assault trial intensifies
‘Bridgerton’ fans express frustration after Netflix drops big update on Season 4

‘Bridgerton’ fans express frustration after Netflix drops big update on Season 4

Meghan Markle sides with Brooklyn after Kate honours Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle sides with Brooklyn after Kate honours Victoria Beckham
Diddy hit with new rape charges as sexual assault trial intensifies
Diddy hit with new rape charges as sexual assault trial intensifies
‘Bridgerton’ fans express frustration after Netflix drops big update on Season 4
‘Bridgerton’ fans express frustration after Netflix drops big update on Season 4
Scarlett Johansson calls out Oscars for overlooking 'Endgame', reflects on Marvel days
Scarlett Johansson calls out Oscars for overlooking 'Endgame', reflects on Marvel days
Ana de Armas ‘unsure’ about Tom Cruise romance due to Ben Affleck
Ana de Armas ‘unsure’ about Tom Cruise romance due to Ben Affleck
Demi Lovato, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes to tie knot on THIS date
Demi Lovato, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes to tie knot on THIS date
Blake Lively’s camp hits back at Justin Baldoni’s team in heated Taylor Swift legal clash
Blake Lively’s camp hits back at Justin Baldoni’s team in heated Taylor Swift legal clash
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 21st birthday with sweet note
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
‘Hunger Games’ introduces Maya Hawke as Wiress in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
Tom Cruise’s risky stunts spark standing ovation at 'Mission: Impossible' Cannes debut
Tom Cruise’s risky stunts spark standing ovation at 'Mission: Impossible' Cannes debut
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex claims rapper's bizarre freak offs impacted her health
Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback
Rihanna reveals major update on her highly-anticipated music comeback
Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture
Reese Witherspoon joins forces with Harlan Coben for exciting new venture