Gigi Hadid recognizes Pakistan's first animated film with sweet shout-out

The renowned American supermodel gives sweet nod to Pakistan's first hand-drawn animated film, 'The Glassworker'

Gigi Hadid has shown immense support for Pakistan's first animated film, The Glassworker.  

The 30-year-old American supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on August 20 to share the film's first animated promo with her 76.4 million followers. 

Hadid has also tagged the Creative Director at Watermelon Pictures, Alana Hadid, with a sweet note over the post that reads, "Independent feature film."

This sweet shout-out from Hadid highlights the film's international and growing global appreciation for Pakistani cinema and movies. 

For those unaware, The Glassworker, which was directed by Usman Riaz, was released on July 26th last year.

According to media reports, the movie's plot revolves around the story of Vincent and his father, Tomas, who run the best glassworks in the country, but the onset of war turns their lives upside down after Vincent falls in love with Colonel's daughter and renowned violinist, Alliz.

The Glassworker has also received its ever Academy nomination under the categories of Best International Feature and Best Animated Feature.

However, Gigi Hadid's endorsement gave a new direction to the emerging animated industry of Pakistan. 

