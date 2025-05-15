‘Bridgerton’ fans express frustration after Netflix drops big update on Season 4 

Netflix has officially dropped the release date for the fourth season of its hit series Bridgerton along with a teaser and also announced the renewal for Season 5 and 6 but fans are still disappointed for one particular reason!
The announcement came through a stylized letter from Lady Whistledown, shared on the show's official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 14.
"Dearest Gentle Reader, Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information. "It is with great pleasure that I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly,” the post reads.
It further revealed, "And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026. It would seem this author is going to be quite busy. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."
“Dear readers, there is certainly much to celebrate, indeed...,” they captioned the post.
'Bridgerton' Season 4 teaser
Besides the release date, the makers of the Bridgerton also released a teaser from season four, which shows the moment that Benedict sees his main love interest Sophie for the first time while at his mother's Masquerade Ball.
"My, my… It seems as though someone has finally caught the attention of Mr. Benedict Bridgerton. Bridgerton Season 4 arrives in 2026,” the caption noted.
Fans’ reaction
While fans are thrilled about the upcoming storyline, many have expressed disappointment over the extended wait.
“Girl make haste!! wdym 2026?!” a user wrote in the comment section.
While another added, “I’m gonna be 40 when this show ends. I’m 29.”
“2026? then we probably have to watch in 2 parts,” the third demanded.
The fourth urged, “We cannot wait any longer! MAKE HASTE!!!”