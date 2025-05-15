Jenna Ortega calls herself 'luckiest woman' amid 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' promotions

Jenna Ortega has set the internet ablaze with her stunning photos from the promotion of her upcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow.
On Wednesday, May 14, the Wednesday actress turned to her Instagram account to share a carousal of glamorous clicks from the Boom Boom Room at the movie's world premiere afterparty.
In the first snap, Jenna stunned fans in a pink mini-dress with a luxurious fur coat was laid on a black coach.
She made her outfit the highlight of her look as the Miller's Girl actress wore little to no accessories, elevating her dress with Axis Tango's high heels.
The social media post also featured some fun snaps of the 22-year-old actress with her co-stars Barry Keoghan and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.
Jenna accompanied the social media post with a heartfelt caption for her colleagues, "After [Party] Luckiest woman alive getting to know, love and work with these artists whom I respect so much."
Jenna Ortega on the filming of Hurry Up Tomorrow
In her candid conversation with PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of Hurry Up Tomorrow, on May 13, Jenna shared her honest thoughts about the filming of the psychological-thriller.
"Honestly, it was quite a strange time in my life, I felt very lost, so it felt very in tune with the production that we were having," she said.
About Hurry Up Tomorrow
Hurry Up Tomorrow, which is Abel's first leading film role and is a semi-autobiography serves as a companion to his sixth album with the same name.
The movie follows the story of a musician suffering from insomnia as he meets a mysterious stranger, and their encounter takes him on a dark and disturbing journey that questions everything about his life.
Notably, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday, May 16.