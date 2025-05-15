Billie Eilish addresses ‘fake’ viral Met Gala photos in video message

Entertainment

  • May 15, 2025
Billie Eilish has opened up about the fake Met Gala pictures in a video message.

On May 14, the BIRDS OF A FEATHER hitmaker posted a video clip on her Instagram Stories account to addressed her viral “AI” photos.

Billie said, "Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year’s Met Gala 'being trash, I wasn’t there! That’s AI. I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn’t even there!"

During the 2025 Met Gala in New York, the Grammy winner was performing in Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. She had another show scheduled for May 7 in Amsterdam, so she couldn't attend the star-studded event.

Notably, Billie is not the celebrities who was subjected to fake “AI” pictures. Katy Perry also faced the similar situation. The Last Friday Night musician also addressed the situation on a few weeks back.

She said, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IR). P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she’s safe from the bots but I’m praying for the rest of y’all.”

Billie Eilish receives support from fans:

Billie Eilish’s fans rallied in support after her statement, condemning the misuse of AI-generated images.

A fan wrote on X, “Billie has also been subjected to fake AI photo, we all need to stop it before things get more worse.”

Another noted, “My heat goes out to poor Billie.”

