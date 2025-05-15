Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘look his best’ as ‘too much alcohol’ affects him

As an actress and public figure, Meghan Markle keeps herself in shape and she wants the same from her husband, Prince Harry too.
On April 8, the Duke of Sussex was snapped, leaving a London courtroom which triggered talk of his "bloated" face.
Now, an insider has suggested that the former American actress is urging Prince Harry, to embrace a healthier lifestyle following public discussions about his recent appearance.
"It’s probably a combination of too much alcohol and salt, and not enough exercise and sweating it out in the sauna. Harry's never been much of a muscle man, but he was getting into yoga with Meghan,” a source told Radar Online.
They went on to share, "Somewhere along the line he's slacked off, and now his face is bloated and he's got a bit of a paunch.”
The insider has also claimed that Meghan Markle is also demanding her husband to shed some pounds as they have “an image to uphold.”
“She eats very healthy, has a trainer and goes to the gym five days a week. On top of that, she does some sort of physical activity every day, like hiking with the kids. She's dedicated to looking her best. She sees it as part of her job,” the source said.
They further added, "Harry jokes that he just loves her cooking, but she says they have an image to uphold. Word is she wants him back with the trainer, and eating fewer chips and more celery sticks.
Meghna Markle's fitness secret
The Suits actress maintains a balanced and health-conscious approach to eating.
During a 2015’s interview with Best Health magazine, Meghan shared that she try to follow a vegan diet during the weekdays and allow herself more flexibility on weekends.