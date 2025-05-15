Sports

Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Norris is trying to fight Verstappen in ‘a desperate manner’

  • May 15, 2025
Former Formula One driver Juan Pablo Montoya has told Lando Norris to change his approach against Max Verstappen.

According to Racing News 365, last year the McLaren and Red Bull drivers had some heated moments on the track as Verstappen was driving aggressively to defend his position, and the intense racing battles did not end with the season, as the two were seen in a similar situation at the Miami Grand Prix.

During the Miami GP this month, Norris was once again seen pushing wide on multiple occasions. Noticing the rift between the duo, Montoya advised the Briton to rethink his approach to battle against the four-time champion.

Norris is trying to fight Max Verstappen in a ‘desperate manner’

Montoya told Spin Genie, “Miami was a good race, it was interesting. Lando Norris put himself in an unnecessary position at the start of the race. He's trying to fight Max Verstappen in a bit of a desperate manner, I think. If Norris were more analytical and determined, it would be easier for him.”

“Norris is always the kind of guy who wants to show the car, he's trying to force Verstappen into a mistake that will never come. Norris needs to change his approach. He was in a prime position, he outqualified Oscar Piastri and had more pace than him. One bad decision hurt his race,” he added.

Montoya further said that he still believes that Norris managed to recover well but he needs to focus on his own speed and should drive to the best of his ability.

Notably, Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri is currently leading the F1 drivers’ championship with 131 points, while British racer Norris is in second place with 115 points. Red Bull driver Verstappen is third on the list with 99 points.

