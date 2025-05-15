Royal

Sarah Ferguson believes late Queen speaks to her through her beloved gift

The Duchess of York expressed her belief that the late Queen remains with her in spirit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Sarah Ferguson believes late Queen speaks to her through her beloved gift
Sarah Ferguson believes late Queen speaks to her through her beloved gift

Sarah Ferguson has shared a touching belief that the late Queen Elizabeth II communicates with her through the corgis she left behind.

In London, the Duchess of York spoke at a Creative Women Forum networking event along with British director and woman’s advocate Rebeca Riofrio.

During the conversion, Sarah Ferguson expressed her belief that the late Queen remains with her in spirit, embodied by her dogs Sandy and Muick.

“Every morning, they come in and go ‘woof woof’ and all that and I’m sure it’s her talking to me,” the royal shared.

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared that she sensed the presence of Queen Elizabeth formed part of her insistence that the former monarch should never be forgotten.

“We must speak her name,” she urged.

Sarah also praised the efforts to “keep her (the late Queen’s) grace and example alive” in landmarks around London.

She discussed that during her visit to the London event, she spotted a sign for the capital's Elizabeth Line – the city’s newest award winning underground network named after the former monarch.

Sarah echoed: “I want everyone to remember what an amazing lady she was.”

“She gave me the permission to be myself. That was her final gift to me,” the duchess explained.

Recounting the last advice the late queen had given her, she told the Queen said, “Sarah, just be yourself.”

“She gave me the right to stand on stage—and give,” Sarah added.

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew relationship:

Sarah Ferguson got the title of Duchess of York after marrying the Queen’s second son Prince Andrew, 65, in 1986.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson who divorced in 1996, share two children - Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 35.

OpenAI launches new GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT

OpenAI launches new GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer

Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer

King Charles, Camilla receive melodious welcome in Bradford ahead of key event

King Charles, Camilla receive melodious welcome in Bradford ahead of key event
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37

Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
King Frederik to mark historic royal tradition after wedding anniversary
King Frederik to mark historic royal tradition after wedding anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Bradford for 2025’s City of Culture events
King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Bradford for 2025’s City of Culture events
Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘look his best’ as ‘too much alcohol’ affects him
Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘look his best’ as ‘too much alcohol’ affects him
Kate Middleton gives strong response on Harry's damaging move: 'huge mistake'
Kate Middleton gives strong response on Harry's damaging move: 'huge mistake'
Meghan Markle sides with Brooklyn after Kate honours Victoria Beckham
Meghan Markle sides with Brooklyn after Kate honours Victoria Beckham
Prince William talks about ‘worst pain, grief’ amid Prince Harry feud
Prince William talks about ‘worst pain, grief’ amid Prince Harry feud
Queen Mary, King Frederik celebrate major milestone apart
Queen Mary, King Frederik celebrate major milestone apart
King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event
King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry support Brooklyn, Nicola amid family drama
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry support Brooklyn, Nicola amid family drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy intimate backstage moment with James Taylor
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy intimate backstage moment with James Taylor
Queen Camilla unveils King Charles' foundation stone at Westminster Abbey
Queen Camilla unveils King Charles' foundation stone at Westminster Abbey
Sarah Ferguson expresses joy after Princess Beatrice supported King Charles
Sarah Ferguson expresses joy after Princess Beatrice supported King Charles