OpenAI launches new GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT

OpenAI has officially introduced its GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT, particularly designed for improved coding and instruction-following capabilities for software engineers.
The company stated that the recently launched model surpasses at coding and instruction following in contrast to GPT-4o; however, it’s more efficient than its o-series of reasoning models.
The GPT-4.1 models outperform GPT-4o in coding tasks, scoring 54.6% on SWE-bench Verified, a measure of real-world software engineering skills, representing a 21.4% improvement over GPT-4o.
It is pertinent to mention that the GPT-4.1 models surpasses in different areas, including coding, instruction following, and long-context comprehension.
These models can process up to 1 million context tokens, enabling them to perform several tasks involving large codebases or lengthy documents.
The company has claimed that GPT-4.1 performs better than GPT-4o at various coding tasks, such as agentically solving coding tasks, frontend coding, and producing code diffs in several formats.
The launch of GPT-4.1 aligns with an increasing focus on AI-powered coding tools, with OpenAI speculated to be acquiring Windsurf, a leading tool in the evolving landscape. Meanwhile, Alphabet-owned Google has updated its Gemini chatbot to better incorporate with GitHub.
Availability
GPT-4.1 is currently available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team. Meanwhile, ChatGPT manufacturer has launched GPT-4.1 mini for free and paying users of ChatGPT.