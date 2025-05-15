King Charles, Camilla receive melodious welcome in Bradford ahead of key event

A sweet and melodious welcome performance brightened King Charles and Queen Camilla’s day!
On Thursday, May 15, the British Monarch arrived in Bradford with the Queen Consort to attend the UK City of Culture 2025 – a vibrant and diverse lineup of cultural events that reflects the rich cultural heritage of the cities of the United Kingdom.
Upon their anticipated arrival, King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed with a musical performance in the city by a famous British orchestra named Paraorchestra.
Paraorchestra, which is based in Bristol, is the UK’s first integrated orchestra that brings together professional musicians with and without disabilities.
Taking to its official Instagram Story on Thursday, the UK’s Royal Family shared a clip that featured the musicians performing a special performance for the Royal Couple.
“Thank you @paraorchestra for the beautiful performance welcoming Their Majesties to [Bradford],” stated the text penned on the Story.
The video featured the talented musicians performing a sweet and captivating melody, capturing the crowd’s attention.
Buckingham Palace announces King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Bradford visit:
This update comes just two hours after Buckingham Palace, on Instagram, announced King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Bradford.
“Today, The King and Queen are visiting Bradford – 2025’s City of Culture,” they noted in the Story.
The Story aslo featured a huge, curved electronic billboard that displayed a delightful welcome message for the Royal Couple.