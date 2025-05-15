Royal Family recaps joyful moments from King Charles, Camilla’s Bradford visit

Buckingham Palace highlights adorable moments from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Bradford.
Taking to its Instagram account on Thursday, May 15, the Royal Family of the UK shared two posts in which they dropped several glimpses from the Royal Couple’s delightful new trip.
In the first post, the Royals dropped a video that featured the British Monarch and Queen Consort’s visit to the recently regenerated Bradford Live – a live music venue in the English city.
During the visit, Charles and Camilla met the alumni of the King’s Trust, including magician Steven Frayne, who showcased his impressive tricks in front of the Royal Couple.
“The King and Queen have visited the recently regenerated Bradford Live, where they joined a reception with local artists and young people who have been supported by @KingsTrust, including alumni Steven Frayne - formerly known as Dynamo - who managed to change all of the WiFi names,” captioned Buckingham Palace.
In the clip, Their Majesties were also seen watching rehearsals and engaging with young pupils of “Sing, Dance, and Leap,” an education programme run by Northern Ballad and Opera North across the city.
Meanwhile, the second post featured a carousel of sweet photographs from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to the David Hockney Gallery – dedicated to the artist’s life and career.
During the visit, the Monarch also met people involved in grassroots cultural activities and local community groups.
“His Majesty also saw a performance by the Bantam of the Opera choir, a group of local Bradford City Football Club fans taught to sing opera by BBC Radio Leeds during Bradford’s City of Culture year,” shared the Palace.
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Bradford:
King Charles and Queen Camilla marked their presence in Bradford today, on May 15, 2025, to attend the 2025’s City of Culture.