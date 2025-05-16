King Charles gives surprising update on cancer during Bradford outing

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been kept busy with several engagements in Bradford to celebrate its status as the UK City of Culture.
On Thursday, May 15, His Majesty visited Impact Hub Yorkshire to meet local business owners, supporting diverse communities in the city.
During the outing, the monarch, who was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 shared some rare updates about his battle with a local cancer survivor.
King Charles shared health update with cancer survivor
Safeena Khan, who runs a local floristry business, presented King Charles with a bouquet inspired by his gardens at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
As a cancer survivor herself, Safeena had a heartfelt conversation with Charles about their shared experience.
She called the conversation "lovely" and shared that they exchanged some pleasantries.
The King, who still undergoes a weekly cycle of cancer treatment gave Safeena a "thumbs up" when asked about his health, he told, "I'd like to think I’m on the better side [of my cancer journey]."
While discussing her own cancer journey, Safeena noted, "It is not something easy to discuss. Two years on [from my own cancer journey], I still find it difficult."
She added, "I think you have to accept that you're going through it first, and then the fight begins. I think the key is that you don't give up on yourself. The biggest form of disrespect to yourself is giving up."
About Impact Hub Yorkshire
Impact Hub Yorkshire (formerly known as Impact Hub Bradford) is celebrating it's fifth anniversary this year, as it celebrate diverse business.
Impact Hub Yorkshire's CEO and founder, Kamran Rashid shared that it was an honour to host King Charles.