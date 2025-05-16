Entertainment

Blake Lively reconnects with old A-list pal as Taylor Swift friendship ‘halted’

Blake Lively’s friendship with Taylor Swift is reportedly on pause amid her legal war with Justin Baldoni

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Blake Lively reconnects with old A-list pal as Taylor Swift friendship ‘halted’
Blake Lively reconnects with old A-list pal as Taylor Swift friendship ‘halted’

Blake Lively is spending time with pals despite reportedly having a strained friendship with Taylor Swift.

The Gossip Girl alum was spotted dining with longtime friend Salma Hayek, her sister Robyn Lively, and husband Ryan Reynolds at RH Rooftop Restaurant in New York City on May 13, 2025.

Lively's public appearance comes amid her ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and reports of a strained friendship with Taylor Swift, who has been drawn into their legal fray.

"Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama,” a source close to the Lover singer told PEOPLE.

Multiple sources also claimed that their mutual pal Gigi Hadid is also reportedly cutting ties with Lively.

"Gigi feels terrible that her close friend is being pulled into the legal drama," an insider told the outlet.

While another friend of the model said, "Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn't want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake although she still considers her a friend."

Photo: BACKGRID
Photo: BACKGRID


Blake Lively and Salma Hayek friendship

Blake Lively and Salma Hayek both starred in the 2012 crime thriller Savages

Besides Lively, Hayek has also shared screen with her husband, Reynolds on 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard and its 2021 sequel Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

The duo has spotted many times together over the years, including a "girls night" in 2016

Prince Albert makes surprising confession about wife Princess Charlene

Prince Albert makes surprising confession about wife Princess Charlene
Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris

Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris
Buckingham Palace issues statement after King Charles’ health confession

Buckingham Palace issues statement after King Charles’ health confession
Princess Beatrice dusts off her elegant black dress for solo night out

Princess Beatrice dusts off her elegant black dress for solo night out
Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris
Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris
Rihanna finally releases first single 'Friend of Mine' in nine years
Rihanna finally releases first single 'Friend of Mine' in nine years
Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial
Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial
Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial
Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s texts, interest in ‘freak-offs’
Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s texts, interest in ‘freak-offs’
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance