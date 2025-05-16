Blake Lively reconnects with old A-list pal as Taylor Swift friendship ‘halted’

Blake Lively is spending time with pals despite reportedly having a strained friendship with Taylor Swift.
The Gossip Girl alum was spotted dining with longtime friend Salma Hayek, her sister Robyn Lively, and husband Ryan Reynolds at RH Rooftop Restaurant in New York City on May 13, 2025.
Lively's public appearance comes amid her ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and reports of a strained friendship with Taylor Swift, who has been drawn into their legal fray.
"Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama,” a source close to the Lover singer told PEOPLE.
Multiple sources also claimed that their mutual pal Gigi Hadid is also reportedly cutting ties with Lively.
"Gigi feels terrible that her close friend is being pulled into the legal drama," an insider told the outlet.
While another friend of the model said, "Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn't want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake although she still considers her a friend."
Blake Lively and Salma Hayek friendship
Blake Lively and Salma Hayek both starred in the 2012 crime thriller Savages.
Besides Lively, Hayek has also shared screen with her husband, Reynolds on 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard and its 2021 sequel Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.
The duo has spotted many times together over the years, including a "girls night" in 2016