Rihanna finally releases first single 'Friend of Mine' in nine years

Rihanna has finally dropped the first single, Friend of Mine, in nine years.
On Friday, May 16, the Grammy-winner released a song from upcoming Smurfs movie.
In the music video, she can be heard singing, "Ooh, I think the word here is 'déjà-vu' / Trust me here tonight, bet you'll feel like a friend of mine / You'll feel like a friend of mine, feel like a friend of mine."
The Diamonds crooner further sang, “How can so familiar be so brand new? Just met you tonight, but you feel like a friend of mine Feel like a friend of mine, feel like a friend of mine. Like a friend of mine, feel like a friend of mine.”
Rihanna is set to voice the role of Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs movie reboot, scheduled for theatrical release in July 2025.
This new tracks marks Rihanna's first song after she released Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. She released her last album, Anti, nine years ago.
Fans reaction to Rihanna’s first song in nine years:
A fan commented, “Now riri you know damn well, when we said we wanted new music. We weren’t talking about no smurfsss.”
Another wrote, “SHE REALLY SAID I'M SINGING ONE VERSE AND THAT'S IT!!SHE SOUNDS BEAUTIFUL AND CATCHY THOUGH.”
“Wow very cool. First Britney Spears gave us Oh La La La (2011) and now Rihanna gives us Friend of Mine in 2025. I think I love Smurfs now and our pop queens devotion to this franchise,” a third noted.