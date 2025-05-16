Buckingham Palace issues statement after King Charles’ health confession

Buckingham Palace has shared a delightful statement after King Charles made a rare health confession during Bradford outing with Queen Camilla.
On Thursday, May 15, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK stepped out for a short trip to Bradford.
During the outing, the royal couple stopped by Bradford Live, a live music venue, and met an alumni of the King’s Trust.
After their brief trip, Palace released a delightful statement about their outing and also dropped exclusive pictures on Instagram.
The caption read, “After meeting schoolchildren and members of the public in Bradford today, The Queen, as Patron of @literacy_trust, hopped onboard the Bradford Stories Bus. The bus has been converted into a travelling literacy event space, helping to inspire children to read and write for pleasure.”
It further continued, “Afterwards, The Queen visited the birthplace of the Brontës in Thornton, West Yorkshire, which Her Majesty officially opened. It’s the first time the public has been able to visit the site. The Queen is an avid reader and @thequeensreadingroom has previously featured Emily Brontë’s classic ‘Wuthering Heights’.”
The first frame featured Camilla joyfully greeting kids.
King Charles’ rare health confession:
King Charles also met a local florist Safeena Khan during the outing with Queen Camilla.
The monarch told the cancer survivor that he’s on a “better side” of cancer journey.
To note, His Majesty was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer on February 5, 2024.