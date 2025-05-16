Princess Beatrice dusts off her elegant black dress for solo night out

Princess Beatrice dusts off her elegant black dress for a solo outing!
The daughter of Prince Andrew stepped out on Thursday, May 15, to attend the FEVO Sports Industry Awards 2025 in London.
For the outing, the princess pulled out her timeless ensemble which she previously wore at her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's vigil at Westminster Hall in 2022.
The stylish black dress featured a belted blazer from Self-Portrait, consisted of silk lapels and a sheer flowy crepe skirt.
Princess Beatrice elevated her chic look with a mini Aspinal of London bag, chic sling-back Atana heels and a delicate bracelet.
The glam night out of Princess Beatrice comes two days after she joined her uncle King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild' event on Tuesday night.
FEVO Sports Industry Awards
The FEVO Sports Industry Awards, held at Evolution London, celebrate the best work across the sector.
Besides Princess Beatrice, many prominent figures such as Alistair Campbell, Denise Lewis, Monty Panesar and Ellie Simmonds also attended the event.
Princess Beatrice at Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild'
Princess Beatrice, who welcomed her second child in January, supported the king and queen at the occasion, wearing a stunning vampy red dress with a floral pattern.
She completed her look with a plain clutch bag and styled with glittering Chopard jewellery.