Kate Middleton closes doors on Meghan despite reconciliation calls from Harry

Kate Middleton is not willing to welcome her estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, back to the Royal fold.
Despite playing the mediator between King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry to resolve their years-long feud, Kate has now taken a strong decision against the Duchess of Sussex.
The Princess of Wales, who feels equally "hurt and betrayed" as her husband William after Harry's bombshell interview to BBC has reportedly banned Meghan's name in the palace to prevent any kind of "stressful situation."
Both Kate and William reportedly believe that Meghan is the driving force behind the Harry's public rant in which the duke openly expressed his desire to reconcile with his cancer-stricken father.
An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the future king and his wife, Catherine "are not giving" the duke and duchess "the time of day."
As per the source, the Prince and Princess of Wales have limited the conversation surrounding Harry and Meghan to maintain "a less stressful environment."
"No one on the staff can mention Meghan’s name to Kate right now, her name is basically banned because of the stress around it, and she doesn’t want it anymore," revealed the insider.
Referring to Kate's feud with Meghan, which sparked a few days before her wedding to Harry in 2018 because of Charlotte's bridesmaid dress mishap, the source alleged that Catherine "will never see Meghan again."
According to the tipster, Kate and William "can forgive Harry because he’s family," they "don’t want to see Meghan again,"
Prince Harry's sensational BBC interview:
In his emotional interview with BBC earlier this month after losing his appeal to retain UK security, Prince Harry expressed they he would love to reconcile with his family.
Given his father's battle with cancer since past one year, the duke also expressed his concern noting that he does not know how much longer he has.
Harry also admitted that his father won't speak to him and some members of his family may not forgive him.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal titles.