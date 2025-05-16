Entertainment

Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris

Kim Kardashian concludes her Paris visit on high note after testifying in court for 2016's heist trial

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris
Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris

Kim Kardashian, along with many close pals celebrated Lauren Sánchez as she takes a step closer to walking down the aisle with US billionaire Jeff Bezos.

On Thursday, May 15, the former news anchor kicked off the wedding party sessions with a bachelorette in Paris with some of her close female friends from business and entertainment worlds.

A source informed PEOPLE that the "atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian."

At Lafayette's the women drank "espresso martinis and everybody got up and danced when Lauren asked for 'Earth, Wind and Fire.'"

For the occasion, the 55-year-old soon to be bride was reportedly dressed in a white double-breasted coat with gold button.

Meanwhile, Kim was slipped in a strapless top with skin-tight leggings, paired with a brown leather belt and gold chain.

She completed her look with an off-shoulder brown fur stole and black heels.

After the celebration, the children's book author posted a carousel of black-and-white clicks from the evening including some from a scenic rooftop and other from inside the restaurant.

In the stunning social media post, the first click was of Lauren posing with all of her bridesmaids and close business friends including Natasha Poonawalla, Elsa Collins,Veronica Grazer, Katy Perry, film producer Lydia Kives, and the Hollywood most renowned momager Kris Jenner.


Expressing her gratitude to her friends, Lauren captioned the post, "Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times and shaped my heart along the way."

Lauren and Jeff wedding is set to take place in Italy off the coast of Venice on their $500 million yacht in June.

The loved-up pair went public with their relationship in 2019 and exchanged rings in May 2023.

Kim Kardashian's Paris Heist trial

This was quite a long week for Kim, who appeared at the Palais de Justice court on to testify regarding the 2016 Paris heist.

The heist took place in October 2016 when five robbers broke into the Skims founder hotel room in the middle of night.

They tied her up at gunpoint before being locking Kim in the bathroom, while they stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery.

Prince Albert makes surprising confession about wife Princess Charlene

Prince Albert makes surprising confession about wife Princess Charlene
Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris

Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris
Buckingham Palace issues statement after King Charles’ health confession

Buckingham Palace issues statement after King Charles’ health confession
Princess Beatrice dusts off her elegant black dress for solo night out

Princess Beatrice dusts off her elegant black dress for solo night out
Ana de Armas gives first statement on Tom Cruise romance rumours
Ana de Armas gives first statement on Tom Cruise romance rumours
Blake Lively reconnects with old A-list pal as Taylor Swift friendship ‘halted’
Blake Lively reconnects with old A-list pal as Taylor Swift friendship ‘halted’
Rihanna finally releases first single 'Friend of Mine' in nine years
Rihanna finally releases first single 'Friend of Mine' in nine years
Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial
Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial
Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial
Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s texts, interest in ‘freak-offs’
Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s texts, interest in ‘freak-offs’
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer