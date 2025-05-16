Prince Albert makes surprising confession about wife Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene makes Prince Albert proud and he is not hiding it away!
During an interview at the Prince's Palace in Monte-Carlo with local media, Prince Albert was asked about what he has been most proud of during his reign so far, and his answer was his small family of four.
“What I am most proud of is my marriage and my children, first and foremost,” he said in the joint interview with wife, Charlene, with whom he tied the knot in 2011.
The royal couple welcomed twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in 2014.
Elsewhere in the interview, the monarch jokingly shared, “The children help keep me young too. They take some keeping up with.”
Prince Albert’s heartwarming confession for Princess Charlene come after persistent rumors about their marital strife, which both them have denied.
Rumors about Prince Albert and Princess Charlene relationship
Rumors surrounding the marriage of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco have persisted over the years, often fueled by their separate outings.
In 2020, Princess Charlene did not return from a trip to South Africa due to health concerns, and was also reported to be living in Switzerland, where she would only see the monarch by appointment.
However, in 2023, the couple made a blistering rebuke to the rumors in separate interviews.