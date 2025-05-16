Entertainment

Nicola Coughlan receives stern ‘warning’ about younger beau Jake Dunn

Nicola Coughlan and Jake Dunn, who have a 14-year age difference, made their relationship public in February

Nicola Coughlan is over the moon as his romance with younger beau Jake Dunn is blooming but according to her friends it might not go too far.

The Irish actress has been receiving stern warning from her pals, who are expressing concerns over her relationship, suggesting that Dunn may eventually break her heart.

“The age difference is the main issue,” an insider told Life&Style.

They further added, “She’s 38 and he’s 25 and while that’s not a huge deal for some couples, Nicola’s got a few friends warning her that Jake will eventually break her heart.”

However, as per the source, the Bridgerton actress doesn’t seem to be paying any attention to her friends’ concerns.

“Jake is young, but they have a great connection and there’s plenty of chemistry. So, Nicola’s not listening to all the chatter and just taking things one day at a time. She and Jake are having fun and that’s good enough,” the added.

About Nicola Coughlan and Jake Dunn romance

Nicola Coughlan and Jake Dunn, who have a 14-year age difference, made their relationship public in February 2025, following months of speculation.

She made their relationship public with an Instagram post on his birthday with a photo of Dunn, sitting on what appeared to be a movie set.

“Happy Birthday” Coughlan wrote along the photo with a red heart.

