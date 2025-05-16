Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan’s marriage has hit rock bottom!
On Thursday, May 15, TMZ reported that the 62-year-old American musician and his 38-year-old influencer and actress wife have parted their ways after being united in a wedlock for six years.
The couple, who has now been living under separate roofs for two weeks, has a shocking reason behind calling it quits.
According to the sources close to the Mötley Crüe drummer, his drinking has “gotten out of hand” and despite being urged to get sober, Tommy has been “resistant.”
It was also shared that although the duo is no longer staying together, they still remain in contact and it is unclear if they plan to file for divorce at this time.
Moreover, the Shout at the Devil musician also hinted at his troubled marriage on social media by unfollowing his wife on Instagram.
He also turned to his Instagram Story on Thursday and penned a message that read, “I’m sorry, the feelings you’re trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your bulls—t somewhere else.”
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan’s marriage:
Tommy Lee tied the knot with Brittany Furlan on February 14, 2019, a year after proposing her on February 14, 2018.
Notably, Brittany is Tommy’s fourth wife, as the musician had previously been divorced three times.