King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking

King Charles has surpassed David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham in the net worth raking.
However, the power couple are trying to dethrone the British monarch in terms of net worth. The Sunday Times Rich List showed that the former Manchester United player and the fashion designer's net worth was increased £45million between 2024 and 2025, making it a total net worth of £500m.
On the other hand, Charles, who ascended the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II death in September 2022, accumulated £30m during 2024 and 2025.
Recently, His Majesty's total worth is £640m, which is the same amount as former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.
A former adviser of Charles previously told PEOPLE how the monarch restored his wealth after $21 million divorce from Princess Diana.
The former aide explained, “He became prudent at tucking away some money from the Duchy after that wipeout [of capital]. We’re not talking vast sums here — several tens of millions, no more.”
“There have been suggestions that Camilla brought a good deal of money into their relationship, but that’s really not correct,” the tipster explained.
King Charles dethrones Queen Elizabeth II in net worth ranking:
King Charles surpassed Queen Elizabeth in wealth last year, as per The Sunday Times Rich List.
In 2024, his net worth was $770 million. Meanwhile, Elizabeth had $468 million before her death.