Royal

King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham try to close gap with King Charles' net worth

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking
King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking

King Charles has surpassed David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham in the net worth raking.

However, the power couple are trying to dethrone the British monarch in terms of net worth. The Sunday Times Rich List showed that the former Manchester United player and the fashion designer's net worth was increased £45million between 2024 and 2025, making it a total net worth of £500m.

On the other hand, Charles, who ascended the throne after  his mother Queen Elizabeth II death in September 2022, accumulated £30m during 2024 and 2025. 

Recently, His Majesty's total worth is £640m, which is the same amount as former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

A former adviser of Charles previously told PEOPLE how the monarch restored his wealth after $21 million divorce from Princess Diana.

The former aide explained, “He became prudent at tucking away some money from the Duchy after that wipeout [of capital]. We’re not talking vast sums here — several tens of millions, no more.”

“There have been suggestions that Camilla brought a good deal of money into their relationship, but that’s really not correct,” the tipster explained.

King Charles dethrones Queen Elizabeth II in net worth ranking:

King Charles surpassed Queen Elizabeth in wealth last year, as per The Sunday Times Rich List.

In 2024, his net worth was $770 million. Meanwhile, Elizabeth had $468 million before her death.

Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death

Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death
How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?

How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?
King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking

King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking
Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason

Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason
Zara Tindall’s husband shares sweet peek into their sporty ‘breakfast date’
Zara Tindall’s husband shares sweet peek into their sporty ‘breakfast date’
Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death
Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death
Prince William receives new Royal title previously held by King Charles
Prince William receives new Royal title previously held by King Charles
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had dinner with Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz?
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had dinner with Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz?
Prince Albert makes surprising confession about wife Princess Charlene
Prince Albert makes surprising confession about wife Princess Charlene
Buckingham Palace issues statement after King Charles’ health confession
Buckingham Palace issues statement after King Charles’ health confession
Princess Beatrice dusts off her elegant black dress for solo night out
Princess Beatrice dusts off her elegant black dress for solo night out
King Charles sends good news to Prince Harry after duke's sad confession
King Charles sends good news to Prince Harry after duke's sad confession
King Charles gives surprising update on cancer during Bradford outing
King Charles gives surprising update on cancer during Bradford outing
Princess Beatrice shares Sarah Ferguson’s role in ‘big fight' with Eugenie
Princess Beatrice shares Sarah Ferguson’s role in ‘big fight' with Eugenie
Royal Family recaps joyful moments from King Charles, Camilla’s Bradford visit
Royal Family recaps joyful moments from King Charles, Camilla’s Bradford visit
Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam
Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam