Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death

The former Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Jan Terlouw, passes away at age 93 on May 16, 2025

  • May 16, 2025
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix honored the legacy of Jan Terlouw after his passing.

On Friday, May 16, the Royal Family of the Netherlands took to its official Instagram handle to pen a moving tribute to the country’s former Deputy PM, physicist and author, after his death at the age of 93.

In its post, the Royals shared a photograph of the late politician, followed by a second slide that featured a touching note.

"We remember Jan Terlouw as a man who turned gentleness, humanity and compassion into his strength. With his great imagination and creativity, as a writer, he knew how to touch our hearts and those of countless young and older readers. We commemorate him with warmth, respect and appreciation,” they penned.

The heartfelt tribute was signed off with “– King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix.”

About Jan Terlouw:

Jan Cornelis Terlouw, born on November 15, 1931, was a Dutch politician, physicist, and author, who served as Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands from 1981 to 1982.

Jan Terlouw’s death:

On Friday, May 16, Jan’s family confirmed his death to local media outlet, Dutchnews, sharing that the former leader of the D66 liberal party has died at the age of 93.

They also shared that he spent his final moments surrounded by relatives and loved ones and passed away peacefully at his residence in Twello during the night.

