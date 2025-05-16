Entertainment

Kristen Stewart spills beans on directing ‘The Chronology of Water’

Kristen Stewart's 'The Chronology of Water' premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Kristen Stewart spills beans on directing ‘The Chronology of Water’
Kristen Stewart spills beans on directing ‘The Chronology of Water’

Kristen Stewart has opened up about directing her first gig, The Chronology of Water.

The Twilight star shared the reason why she wanted to direct the recently released film during a chat with THR.

She recalled calling the author of the novel after reading “40 pages” of the book and discussing “certain” scenes with her.

Kristen said, “It was one of those books that I wanted to read out loud with all of my friends. It was one of those books that felt like a choir that you wanted to join. It felt like permission. And also this relationship that the book has to the corporeal and the physical.”

She noted, “It’s uncharted territory in the cinema that I have personally consumed. We’re not reinventing the wheel or saying anything that someone else hasn’t said before,” adding, “ I just hadn’t read anything like that until then, and it also felt like it was breaking a seal because now there’s 10 more movies I want to make fucking yesterday.”

The Chronology of Water cast and release date:

The Chronology of Water is a story about an Olympic who flees her abusive home. The movie stars Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Tom Sturridge, Jim Belushi and Charlie Carrick.

Kristen Stewart’s directorial film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death

Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death
How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?

How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?
King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking

King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking
Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason

Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason
Tom Cruise trains for ‘decades’ to master ‘Mission: Impossible’ stunts
Tom Cruise trains for ‘decades’ to master ‘Mission: Impossible’ stunts
Jay-Z faces criticism from 50 Cent over alleged ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Jay-Z faces criticism from 50 Cent over alleged ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason
Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason
Britney Spears secretly offers ‘solace’ to Justin Bieber amid Hailey marriage rumors
Britney Spears secretly offers ‘solace’ to Justin Bieber amid Hailey marriage rumors
Nicola Coughlan receives stern ‘warning’ about younger beau Jake Dunn
Nicola Coughlan receives stern ‘warning’ about younger beau Jake Dunn
Chris Brown to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges
Chris Brown to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges
Ana de Armas gives first statement on Tom Cruise romance rumours
Ana de Armas gives first statement on Tom Cruise romance rumours
Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris
Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris
Blake Lively reconnects with old A-list pal as Taylor Swift friendship ‘halted’
Blake Lively reconnects with old A-list pal as Taylor Swift friendship ‘halted’
Rihanna finally releases first single 'Friend of Mine' in nine years
Rihanna finally releases first single 'Friend of Mine' in nine years
Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial
Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion