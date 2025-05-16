Kristen Stewart spills beans on directing ‘The Chronology of Water’

Kristen Stewart has opened up about directing her first gig, The Chronology of Water.
The Twilight star shared the reason why she wanted to direct the recently released film during a chat with THR.
She recalled calling the author of the novel after reading “40 pages” of the book and discussing “certain” scenes with her.
Kristen said, “It was one of those books that I wanted to read out loud with all of my friends. It was one of those books that felt like a choir that you wanted to join. It felt like permission. And also this relationship that the book has to the corporeal and the physical.”
She noted, “It’s uncharted territory in the cinema that I have personally consumed. We’re not reinventing the wheel or saying anything that someone else hasn’t said before,” adding, “ I just hadn’t read anything like that until then, and it also felt like it was breaking a seal because now there’s 10 more movies I want to make fucking yesterday.”
The Chronology of Water cast and release date:
The Chronology of Water is a story about an Olympic who flees her abusive home. The movie stars Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Tom Sturridge, Jim Belushi and Charlie Carrick.
Kristen Stewart’s directorial film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.