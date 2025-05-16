Royal

Zara Tindall’s husband shares sweet peek into their sporty ‘breakfast date’

Mike Tindall’s sweet breakfast post comes a day after he celebrated Zara’s 44th birthday with sweet note

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Mike Tindall has offered royal fans a sweet peek into his ‘breakfast date” with beloved wife Zara Tindall.

The former rugby player took to his Instagram account on Friday, May 16, to share an adorable photo with Zara from their breakfast date.

In the picture, Mike and Zara could be seen having hearty breakfast of eggs, beans, and sausages at a diner, wearing sporty ensembles.

The duo was wearing dark sport jackets, emblazoned with the logo of Mike’s charity, they attend a golf event for it after the breakfast.

Zara styled her jacket with a pair of white shorts and matching sneakers while Mike paired it with printed golf shorts featuring a bold print of peacock feathers.

“Getting some final pieces of advice from my motivational advisor at breakfast before teeing off!” he wrote along the photo.


Mike’s sweet breakfast post comes a day after he celebrated Zara’s 44th birthday with sweet note.

Mike’s birthday post for Zara Tindall

Mike shared an adorable photo of them, taken last year after a Celebrity Golf Classic event, to ring in Zara’s special day.

"Happy Birthday to the better Tindall," he penned along the photo, jokingly adding, "She's even let me play golf on her birthday!"

In the snap, the British equestrian could be seen beaming with joy as she gazed lovingly at Mike who had one arm wrapped around her waist.

