Prince William to make high-profile appearance after assuming major royal role

Prince William is gearing up to make a high-profile appearance this weekend!
In a new update, GB News reported that the Prince of Wales will attend the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 17, at Wembley Stadium, just a month after he and his eldest child, Prince George, went through a major heartbreak.
Last month, the father-son duo, who are die-hard fans of Aston Villa F.C., suffered a heartache after the team was knocked out of the Champion League.
Later on, it also lost a match in the FA Cup, leading to their elimination from the tournament.
The FA Cup final is set to be contested between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, both of whom secured huge victories in the semi-finals.
While Manchester City claimed a solid 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace celebrated a remarkable win against Aston Villa by defeating them 3-0 in the other semi-final.
Prince William’s appearance at FA Cup final will come after he received a major Royal title, which was previously held by King Charles.
Prince William receives huge Royal title:
On the milestone 300th anniversary of Order of the Bath on Friday, May 15, the Prince of Wales received the title of Great Master of the Order.
The honor refers to the highest-ranking member of a chivalric order.