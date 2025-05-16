Entertainment

Chris Brown detained until June over link to 2023 assault, tour plans at risk

The King of R&B has been ordered to be held in custody after being arrested over the 2023 London nightclub fight charge

  May 16, 2025
In a shocking new update, Chris Brown has been ordered to stay behind the bars until his court appearance in June.

On Friday, May 16, ABC News reported that as per the Metropolitan Police, the King of R&B has been charged with “grievous bodily harm” in connection to an alleged incident happened in Hanover Square in London, two years back.

In its statement, the police also noted that the Under the Influence singer was charges after an investigation by detectives.

The American singer-songwriter and dancer, 36, was arrested from a Manchester hotel on Thursday, May 15, for allegedly attacking music producer Abe Diaw at a London nightclub.

During his appearance in court today, Chris was ordered by a Manchester judge to be held in custody until his next appearance, scheduled on June 13.

Moreover, the R&B musician’s bail request was also rejected after prosecutor Hannah Nicholls highlighted the grave seriousness of the crime.

Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX tour at risk:

Following the court’s unexpected order, Chris Brown’s upcoming stadium tour, Breezy Bowl XX, has come into question, as he was scheduled to kick it off on June 8 in the Netherlands.

On the day of his court appearance on June 13, the singer is due to perform a concert in Frankfurt, Germany.

However, with the detention order, it now seems highly unlikely that the Sensational singer will be able to proceed with his forthcoming tour.

Chris Brown’s alleged assault charge:

During his tour in the UK in February 2023, Chris Brown was accused of attacking producer Abe Diaw with a bottle at the Tape nightclub, in London’s Mayfair neighbourhood.

Taking a strict action against the singer, Diaw filed a civil lawsuit against him in October, alleging that Chris beat him over the head that “inflicted severe and lasting injuries.”

