Salma Hayek stands by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni feud

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year

  • May 16, 2025
Salma Hayek Pinault seemingly showed clear support for close pal, Blake Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, amid Justin Baldoni’s messy legal battle.

In a conversation with E! News, the Eternals star opened up about the close bond that she shared with the Gossip Girl actress and her family.

While attending the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party, Salma explained that she has been friends with Blake and Ryan for a long time.

"I'm close to their kids, I got a chance to go play with them. They got to see their Tía Salma," the 58-year-old Mexican-American actress and film producer added.

At one point, the Grown Ups starlet revealed that Blake and Ryan’s youngest one speaks Spanish frequently, despite being born and raised in America.

"Especially the little one, they understand Spanish, and they're lovely," Salma disclosed.

The Frida actress, who starred in Blake’s 2012 crime-thriller movie, Savages, made these comments during the legal battle between her close pal and Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal case timeline: 

Blake Lively filed a bombshell lawsuit against the Jane the Virgin actor in December 2024, in which she accused him of sexually harassing her during the filming of their film It Ends With Us.

Later, Justin submitted a counter-case against the Simple Favor 2 actress, claiming defamation and $300 million from his accuser to tarnish his image.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s long-awaited court case trial is set to begin in March 2026. 

