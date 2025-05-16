Sports

Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season

The construction of the new stadium is believed to have cost £800 with a capacity of 52,888 seats

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season

Everton Football Club has made a deal with a Liverpool-based law firm called Hill Dickinson, giving the company right to name their stadium.

Their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will now be called the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

As per BBC Sports, the Everton men's team will play their final match at Goodison Park this Sunday against Southampton in a Premier League match.

After that, the Everton women's team will start using Goodison Park as their regular home ground starting from the next season.

According to Everton, the deal is among the biggest stadium naming rights agreements in Europe in terms in terms of financial value.

Meanwhile, Hill Dickinson chief executive officer Craig Scott said in a statement,  "To put our name to Everton's new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity."

Scott added, "We believe deeply in what this project stands for - a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future."

New stadium set to open in August after hosting practice events:

The new stadium has already hosted some practice events, including a football match between Everton's and Wigan's under-18 teams.

The construction of the new stadium is believed to have cost £800 with a capacity of 52,888 seats. The stadium will officially open in August.

Princess Eugenie shares exclusive glimpse of ‘British Art’ from her US trip

Princess Eugenie shares exclusive glimpse of ‘British Art’ from her US trip

'Survivor: Nicaragua' fan favorite Jane Bright passes away at 71

'Survivor: Nicaragua' fan favorite Jane Bright passes away at 71
Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown

Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown

Duchess of Gloucester hosts special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Duchess of Gloucester hosts special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question