Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season

Everton Football Club has made a deal with a Liverpool-based law firm called Hill Dickinson, giving the company right to name their stadium.
Their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will now be called the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
As per BBC Sports, the Everton men's team will play their final match at Goodison Park this Sunday against Southampton in a Premier League match.
After that, the Everton women's team will start using Goodison Park as their regular home ground starting from the next season.
According to Everton, the deal is among the biggest stadium naming rights agreements in Europe in terms in terms of financial value.
Meanwhile, Hill Dickinson chief executive officer Craig Scott said in a statement, "To put our name to Everton's new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity."
Scott added, "We believe deeply in what this project stands for - a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future."
New stadium set to open in August after hosting practice events:
The new stadium has already hosted some practice events, including a football match between Everton's and Wigan's under-18 teams.
The construction of the new stadium is believed to have cost £800 with a capacity of 52,888 seats. The stadium will officially open in August.