Scarlett Johansson makes rare comments about her movie 'The Avengers' 

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her 2012 movie The Avengers!
In a conversation with Vanity Fair, the 40-year-old American actress revealed that while filming her action-adventure movie in 2012, she did not expect the movie to have such massive potential.
"When we made the first Avengers, none of us knew what the potential would be, Iron Man was massively successful. It was huge; it built the studio of Marvel Studios. And then Iron Man 2 was also very successful," she stated.
The Black Widow actress continued, "There was Thor, and that character felt like it was from a completely different universe. It was such a different tone [from] the Iron Man movies."
The globally known actress admitted that she and the entire cast of the Marvel series were unsure whether the project would work at the box office or not.
Scarlett noted, "I don't think anybody knew if it was gonna work or not. [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige knew it was gonna work; [director] Joss Whedon knew it was gonna work."
For those unaware, Scarlett Johansson appeared in The Avengers in 2012.
The movie also starred Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and others in the leading roles.
Scarlett Johansson's upcoming projects:
The mom-of-two is set to make her comeback in the movies with her long-awaited movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, which will be released in theatres on July 2nd, 2025.