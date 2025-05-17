Entertainment

'Survivor: Nicaragua' fan favorite Jane Bright passes away at 71

Jane Bright's death announcement was made by her daughter Ashley Hammett on social media

  • by Web Desk
  • May 17, 2025
Jane Bright, a former contestant of the iconic TV reality show Survivor: Nicaragua, tragically died at the age of 71.

The Canine professional's daughter, Ashley Hammett, turned to her official Facebook handle on Thursday, May 15th, to make the somber announcement of her mother’s death.

In her post, she revealed that Jane peacefully died in her North Carolina home, founded by one of her close pals.

Ashley stated, "Today, Jane Hammett Bright was found passed away within her home by a good friend and the county sheriff."

For those unaware, Jane finished among 20 people in season 21 of Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010 and was known for her quirky, outgoing personality.

Despite the tough competition, the late star came in sixth place and later won the Sprint Fan Favorite audience prize.

Donathan Hurley pays heartfelt tribute to Jane Bright: 

Shortly after Jane's death announcement gained traction on social media, her fellow co-star, Donathan Hurley, who appeared in Survivor: Ghost Island, paid a touching tribute to the deceased artist.

"Lord, I sure did break my heart when I opened up Facebook after work! One of my favorite Survivor family members, as I call them all, has passed away. I loved Jane so much!!! This lady was a firecracker! Always ready to have a good time and a good laugh! RIP Jane," he wrote on his X account.

According to People, the reason behind Jane Bright’s death remains unknown.  

