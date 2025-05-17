Princess Eugenie shares exclusive glimpse of ‘British Art’ from her US trip 

Royal

  • May 17, 2025
Princess Eugenie released a never-before-seen glimpse from her recent visit to the United States of America.

The 35-year-old British Royal Family member turned to her official Instagram handle on Friday, May 16th, to share the exclusive artwork of an English painter, Tracey Emin.

During her visit to the USA, Eugenie attended the debut show of the 61-year-old professional artist, which took place at the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven, Connecticut.

Price Andrew's youngest daughter penned a caption, "I recently had the pleasure of visiting the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven, Connecticut."

"You must go see Tracey Emin’s first major museum show in the US, I Loved You Until the Morning. @traceyeminstudio," she stated.

The mom-of-two continued, "Until July, you can also see J.M.W. Turner: Romance and Reality marking the 250th anniversary of Turner’s birth."

"Such a powerful reminder of how art can express emotion across time, medium, and genre. These works are bold and moving," she concluded her post.

Alongside her brief note, she also drops the stunning portraits of bold 'British Art' crafted by Tracey Emin.

However, Princess has not revealed further details from her recent USA tour. 

For those unaware, Princess Eugenie is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. 

The former royal couple, who parted ways in 1996, are also parents to their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.  

