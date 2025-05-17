Prince William channels Princess Diana’s legacy in poignant wish for Prince George

Royal

The Prince of Wales wanted his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to learn of Princess Diana's lasting legacy

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 17, 2025
Prince William has shared a heartfelt wish for his son Prince George, revealing that it’s deeply inspired by the values and legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana.

As per HELLO, the Prince of Wales wanted his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to learn of his mother Princess Diana's lasting legacy.

Wendy Daunt, a teacher recognized this week for her outstanding contributions to the deaf community, shared a heartfelt moment from her recent investiture ceremony with Prince William at Windsor Castle.

While conversing at the short encounter, Wendy spoke to Prince William about the profound impact his mother had on the deaf community.

"I wanted to tell him how proud the deaf community were of his mother, Princess Diana," Wendy told the BBC.

Recalling Diana's attendance at the British Deaf Association conference in Blackpool, where Diana "came on stage to receive a book, and she signed in BSL and the deaf people were so amazed and in awe of this."

Wendy also shared about Diana’s gesture, "A royal person had actually accepted our language. The respect for BSL that she gave, we've kept that all these years and will never forget that."

“So I said, 'Why don't your three children learn to sign?', and his face said, 'I'm not sure', but then he said, 'Maybe Prince George would like to.'" Wendy explained.

Revealing a sweet wish for his eldest son, Wendy shared: "Prince William did say that I could teach Prince George BSL. But I think it would be better for a younger person, a boy of his own age perhaps to teach him football signs. I would like Prince George to be friends with deaf children."

Prince William praised for sweet gesture:

In 2020, Prince William earned praise at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony when he congratulated a guest using British Sign Language, leaving onlookers impressed.

