Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy

North West, the daughter of Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is creating waves once again for all the wrong reasons.
The 11-year-old channeled her controversial father in an all-black look as she stepped out for a movie in Calabasas on Wednesday.
North exuded pure baddie vibes in a black Chrome Hearts shirt, paired with a matching baggy denim and sneakers.
She accentuated her look with multi-layered silver chains and stylish cat-eye sunglasses.
Kim's eldest daughter, who is just about to turn 12 next month also flaunted her black-and-white striped manicure.
As soon as the photos of North gained traction on social media, they sparked immense backlash from Kim's fans, who criticized the teenage girl for dressing too mature for her age.
One fan commented, "How will she be when she is 40?! She is 12 … they need to chill it with the growing up and use makeup and shit, childhood only is a short time of your life so sad."
Another noted, "Isn't she 12? Why does she look so old?"
"If dis is wat 11 yr olds look like in 2025 I’m scared….." one user expressed concern.
"She’s only 12, @kimkardashian why are you letting her go out like this. Geezzz. She’ll have more to deal with when she’s 20! Let her be a child!," another wrote.
Former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed North in 2013 one year before their marriage in 2014.