Entertainment

Emma Stone’s unexpected bee battle at Cannes leaves fans in stitches: Watch

Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler hilariously rescue Emma Stone from annoying bee at Cannes red carpet

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025


Emma Stone’s unexpected showdown with a bee on the Cannes red carpet had fans buzzing with laughter.

During the appearance on the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Eddington on Friday, May 16, the La La Land star had a hilarious encounter with a bee that wanted to get up close and personal.

In a clip posted by Variety, Stone, who wore a sleek white dress with an asymmetrical top, can be seen standing between Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler, her castmates from the upcoming Ari Aster film, as they pose for photos.

She spotted a bee buzzing overhead and, laughing, pulled away from the insect mid-pose.

Later on, her fellow stars enter the scene to rescue to prevent any stings.

At one point, Butler blows gently in the direction of the inquisitive bee, as Pascal, 50, attempts to shoo it away.

Soon after the video went viral, the fans flocked to the X to share witty response over it.

One fan remarked, “Oh my god i LOVE this picture Emma Stone trying to back off from flying at her bee Pedro Pascal wheezing at the scene and Austin Butler just there serving jawline and side profile.”

Another commented, “Is Emma Stone afraid she'll spill some mushed peas at dinner.”

The third noted, “Everyone talking about the bee and I can only see the bib Emma brings for dress.”

Emma Stone film Eddington:

In Eddington, which unfolds the story in May 2020, it reunites Joaquin Phoenix with his Beau Is Afraid director Ari Aster.

The story is based on a small-town sheriff (played by Phoenix) and a mayor (played by Pedro Pascal) whose clash sets off rising tensions in Eddington, New Mexico, turning neighbors against each other.

Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss

Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set

Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set
Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set
Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set
Pete Davidson's beau Elsie Hewitt spills beans on their relationship
Pete Davidson's beau Elsie Hewitt spills beans on their relationship
Cassie’s husband reacts to ‘disturbing’ testimony linking Diddy to abuse allegations
Cassie’s husband reacts to ‘disturbing’ testimony linking Diddy to abuse allegations
'Survivor: Nicaragua' fan favorite Jane Bright passes away at 71
'Survivor: Nicaragua' fan favorite Jane Bright passes away at 71
Scarlett Johansson makes rare comments about her movie 'The Avengers'
Scarlett Johansson makes rare comments about her movie 'The Avengers'
Diddy’s prosecutors flag major ‘mistrial’ fear as legal battle intensifies
Diddy’s prosecutors flag major ‘mistrial’ fear as legal battle intensifies
Salma Hayek stands by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni feud
Salma Hayek stands by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni feud
Chris Brown detained until June over link to 2023 assault, tour plans at risk
Chris Brown detained until June over link to 2023 assault, tour plans at risk
Nicole Kidman reflects on dating era after ex Tom Cruise's sweet confession
Nicole Kidman reflects on dating era after ex Tom Cruise's sweet confession
Nicole Kidman glows in glittery fit at ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ S2 premiere
Nicole Kidman glows in glittery fit at ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ S2 premiere