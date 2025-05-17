Emma Stone’s unexpected bee battle at Cannes leaves fans in stitches: Watch

Emma Stone’s unexpected showdown with a bee on the Cannes red carpet had fans buzzing with laughter.
During the appearance on the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Eddington on Friday, May 16, the La La Land star had a hilarious encounter with a bee that wanted to get up close and personal.
In a clip posted by Variety, Stone, who wore a sleek white dress with an asymmetrical top, can be seen standing between Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler, her castmates from the upcoming Ari Aster film, as they pose for photos.
She spotted a bee buzzing overhead and, laughing, pulled away from the insect mid-pose.
Later on, her fellow stars enter the scene to rescue to prevent any stings.
At one point, Butler blows gently in the direction of the inquisitive bee, as Pascal, 50, attempts to shoo it away.
Soon after the video went viral, the fans flocked to the X to share witty response over it.
One fan remarked, “Oh my god i LOVE this picture Emma Stone trying to back off from flying at her bee Pedro Pascal wheezing at the scene and Austin Butler just there serving jawline and side profile.”
Another commented, “Is Emma Stone afraid she'll spill some mushed peas at dinner.”
The third noted, “Everyone talking about the bee and I can only see the bib Emma brings for dress.”
Emma Stone film Eddington:
In Eddington, which unfolds the story in May 2020, it reunites Joaquin Phoenix with his Beau Is Afraid director Ari Aster.
The story is based on a small-town sheriff (played by Phoenix) and a mayor (played by Pedro Pascal) whose clash sets off rising tensions in Eddington, New Mexico, turning neighbors against each other.