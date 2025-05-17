Zara Tindall hints at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debut with mysterious photo

Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, is hinting at her Strictly Come Dancing debut!
The former rugby player took to her Instagram account on Friday, May 16, to share a mysterious photo of Zara with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, which sent BBC's Strictly Come Dancing fans into frenzy.
In the exciting image, the British equestrian could be seen dancing with the professional dancer, Anton.
Alongside the photo, Mike wrote a cheeky caption, giving Zara a seal of approval for joining Strictly Come Dancing.
“I always said she would be great on Strictly!” he wroteume, tagging the show's official account.
Shortly after the post, Anton Du Beke rushed to comment section to write, “I’ll come out of retirement!”
Fans’ reaction
The image quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing excitement over the idea of Zara joining the popular dance competition.
“Oh my goodness….Do it Zara ….You’re beautiful,” a user wrote.
While another added, “This would be amazing if Zara did compete in strictly.”
“100%! the glitterball’s yours Zara,” the third gushed.
The fourth penned, I would LOVE to see Zara on Strictly.”
“Please make this happen, we need to see it!” quipped the fifth.
'Strictly Come Dancing'
Strictly Come Dancing is a British dance contest show in which celebrities partner with professional dancers to compete in dance.
While no members of the British Royal Family have been appeared on Strictly, the show is known to be enjoyed by the royals, including Queen Camilla, King Charles, and Princess Anne.