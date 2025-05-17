Royal

Zara Tindall hints at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debut with mysterious photo

Zara Tindall’s husband sparks speculation about her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ appearance with new post

Zara Tindall hints at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debut with mysterious photo
Zara Tindall hints at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debut with mysterious photo

Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, is hinting at her Strictly Come Dancing debut!

The former rugby player took to her Instagram account on Friday, May 16, to share a mysterious photo of Zara with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, which sent BBC's Strictly Come Dancing fans into frenzy.

In the exciting image, the British equestrian could be seen dancing with the professional dancer, Anton.

Alongside the photo, Mike wrote a cheeky caption, giving Zara a seal of approval for joining Strictly Come Dancing.

“I always said she would be great on Strictly!” he wroteume, tagging the show's official account.

Shortly after the post, Anton Du Beke rushed to comment section to write, “I’ll come out of retirement!”


Fans’ reaction

The image quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing excitement over the idea of Zara joining the popular dance competition.

“Oh my goodness….Do it Zara ….You’re beautiful,” a user wrote.

While another added, “This would be amazing if Zara did compete in strictly.”

“100%! the glitterball’s yours Zara,” the third gushed.

The fourth penned, I would LOVE to see Zara on Strictly.”

“Please make this happen, we need to see it!” quipped the fifth.

'Strictly Come Dancing'

Strictly Come Dancing is a British dance contest show in which celebrities partner with professional dancers to compete in dance.

While no members of the British Royal Family have been appeared on Strictly, the show is known to be enjoyed by the royals, including Queen Camilla, King Charles, and Princess Anne.

Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour

Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour

Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes

Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Ivanka Trump share heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments

Ivanka Trump share heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years

Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale
King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale
Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour
Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour
Prince Harry speaks out on being named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Prince Harry speaks out on being named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Duke of Westminster tops 40 Under 40 Rich List with jaw-dropping net worth
Duke of Westminster tops 40 Under 40 Rich List with jaw-dropping net worth
Prince William channels Princess Diana’s legacy in poignant wish for Prince George
Prince William channels Princess Diana’s legacy in poignant wish for Prince George
Princess Eugenie shares exclusive glimpse of ‘British Art’ from her US trip
Princess Eugenie shares exclusive glimpse of ‘British Art’ from her US trip
Duchess of Gloucester hosts special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Duchess of Gloucester hosts special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle keeps Prince Harry out of new season of 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle keeps Prince Harry out of new season of 'With Love, Meghan'
Prince William to make high-profile appearance after taking major royal role
Prince William to make high-profile appearance after taking major royal role
King Charles, William mark 300 years of Order of the Bath with grand event
King Charles, William mark 300 years of Order of the Bath with grand event
Princess Charlene mourns tragic loss after celebrating her twins’ First Communion
Princess Charlene mourns tragic loss after celebrating her twins’ First Communion
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever