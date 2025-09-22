Prince Harry breaks silence on Archie's admission rumours in Eton, UK

Prince Harry has broken his silence on whether he will send Prince Archie to Eton College in the UK.
As per Daily Mail's report last week, The Duke of Sussex - who lives in the US with wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet has confided in one of his friends, Joss Stone, during his UK visit earlier this month.
According to Joss, the duke admitted to him that his kids are missing out on an extensive family network in the Britain, as he emphasized on importance of "community" for them.
The report further suggested that Harry is "considering sending children to school in the UK"
However, the spokesperson on behalf of Harry has debunked the rumours of Archie going to his father's former college - which is only fifteen minute away from Windsor Castle.
"Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so" Harry's rep noted.