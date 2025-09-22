Home / Royal

Royal Family issues new statement after Sarah Ferguson's patronage shake up

Buckingham Palace shares update on His Majesty's meaningful engagement in Barrow

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles III knows how to handle the Royal Family's internal tension as he decided to continue his royal engagements.

Despite Sarah Ferguson’s removal from the children's hospice foundation as patron, His Majesty attended the Commissioning ceremony for HMS Agamemnon on the same day.

On Monday, September 22, Buckingham Palace released the video of the King from his exclusive royal duty.

"Today, the King attended the Commissioning Ceremony for HMS Agamemnon, part of the Astute Class of nuclear-powered submarines. This formally marked the ship’s entry into the Royal Navy’s service," the British Royal Family stated in the caption.

They continued, "HMS Agamemnon is named after the King of Mycenae who led the Achaeans in the Trojan War. This vessel is the sixth Royal Navy vessel to carry the name, dating back to the 18th century."

"Once operational, Agamemnon will protect the UK’s strategic nuclear deterrent, aircraft carrier strike groups and critical undersea infrastructure," they concluded.

This meaningful visit to Barrow comes after Sarah Ferguson was officially removed as patron by a prestigious children's charity foundation, after her alleged leaked emails resurfaced online.

A children's hospice, Julia's House, located in Corfe Mullen, Dorset, England and Devizes, Wiltshire, announced that it would drop the Duchess of York as patron, after her alleged ties with a late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, had been revealed. 

In the viral emails, Prince Andrew's ex-wife described the deceased American financier as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend." 

Despite the bombshell announcement, neither King Charles nor Sarah Ferguson has responded to the ongoing controversy.  

