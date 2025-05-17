Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments

Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump recently visited the Philadelphia Eagles' training facility with her youngest son, Theo.
Ivanka took to her Instagram stories and shared several pictures from her visit.
In one of the photos, Ivanka and her son Theo was seen smiling while posing with the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl trophies.
Ivanka, while expressing gratitude to the team wrote, "My son Theo and his flag football team had a day they will never forget."
In other Instagram stories, Ivanka shared videos showing her son playing on the practice field at the Philadelphia Eagles' training center.
Ivanka also posted the picture of the Philadelphia Eagle's player Eli Ricks' locker.
Several reports suggest that she appeared to be looking for Eli, a player who had called her "beautiful" when the team visited the White House in April to celebrate their Super Bowl win.
Ivanka Trump responds to viral tweet with personal note for Eli Ricks:
After visiting the White House, Eli made surprising posts on his social media account X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Donald Trump daughter is beautiful damn."
He then later posted, "After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type."
During her recent visit, Ivanka made a social media post as a direct reply to what Eli previously tweeted saying, "Missed you today" and posted a picture of a note she had left for him.
The note said, "Stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!"
For the unversed, Ivanka is happily married to Jared Kushner, whom she met in 2005.
The couple tied the knot in 2009 and now have three children named Arabella, Joseph and Theo.