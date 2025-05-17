Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes

Kristen Stewart’s powerful directorial debut, The Chronology of Water received a four-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Twilight star, dressed in a chic white short suit and matching baseball cap, shared the biggest milestone along with the her cast.
While garnering a big honour she hugged everyone in her cast and crew and directed the attention toward them.
After sharing a kiss with her wife Dylan Meyer, she stepped into the spotlight and took the microphone from Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux to deliver a brief speech.
“This is an absolutely insane, surreal experience to be able to be here and watch this with all of you guys. We finished the movie like five minutes ago, it’s not even finished yet. We just slipped under this fucking shut door and goddamn it thank you,” Stewart said to Fremaux, before literally leaping into his arms.
Imogen Poots Performance:
Notably, Imogen Poots delivers a standout performance in Kristen Stewart’s raw and artistic adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir.
Poots plays Yuknavitch in a non-linear retelling of her life, which includes disturbing scenes of abuse and drug use, balanced by the healing she finds through water.
Kristen Stewart struggle for 'The Chronology of Water'
In 2018, Stewart first announced the development of The Chronology of Water in 2018 and in her January 2024, Variety cover story, Stewart disclosed her financial challenges for the movie.
She also revealed that she would refuse to act in another film until she was able to get The Chronology of Water finished.
In summer 2024 she was able to finish it when the movie filmed for six weeks in Latvia and Malta.
Thora Birch, Earl Cave, Michael Epp, Susannah Flood, Kim Gordon and Jim Belushi were part of the star-studded cast.