Entertainment

Tom Cruise reacts to Ana de Armas’ film 'Ballerina' amid romance rumours

American actor Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been surrounded with romance rumours since February this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Tom Cruise reacts to Ana de Armas’ film Ballerina amid romance rumours
Tom Cruise reacts to Ana de Armas’ film 'Ballerina' amid romance rumours

Tom Cruise is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on Ana de Armas's upcoming film Ballerina amid their romance speculations.

The Mission Impossible actor recently watched the John Wick spin-off – which is set to release on June 6 – and shared that he loved the action-thriller.

Talking to renowned influencer Javier Ibarreche at the London premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, he noted, "It just kick [explicit], It's right in that tone."

Ana has also gushed about the 62-year-old actor on numerous occasions, proving that she is also a fan of the superstar.

During her recent appearance on Good Morning America, she gave a little hint about her upcoming projects with Tom noting, "It's so much fun, and we're definitely working on a lot of things."

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas speculated relationship

Tom and Ana's relationship has been under public eye and media alike as they have been spotted on multiple occasions together in recent months.

Some sources have revealed that the duo are ready to take their friendship to next step while others have noted that they are just working together on a brand new project.

They were photographed for the first time at a dinner, a day before Valentine's Day this year.

Since her high-profile romance with Ben Affleck in 2020, Ana has been more reserved about her personal life and neither she or Tom has addressed the dating romours as of now.

Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates

Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years

NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push

Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push
King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale

King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale

Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy
Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy
Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move
Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move
Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus
Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus
Emma Stone’s unexpected bee battle at Cannes leaves fans in stitches: Watch
Emma Stone’s unexpected bee battle at Cannes leaves fans in stitches: Watch
Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set
Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set
Pete Davidson's beau Elsie Hewitt spills beans on their relationship
Pete Davidson's beau Elsie Hewitt spills beans on their relationship
Cassie’s husband reacts to ‘disturbing’ testimony linking Diddy to abuse allegations
Cassie’s husband reacts to ‘disturbing’ testimony linking Diddy to abuse allegations
'Survivor: Nicaragua' fan favorite Jane Bright passes away at 71
'Survivor: Nicaragua' fan favorite Jane Bright passes away at 71