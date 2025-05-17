Tom Cruise reacts to Ana de Armas’ film 'Ballerina' amid romance rumours

Tom Cruise is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on Ana de Armas's upcoming film Ballerina amid their romance speculations.
The Mission Impossible actor recently watched the John Wick spin-off – which is set to release on June 6 – and shared that he loved the action-thriller.
Talking to renowned influencer Javier Ibarreche at the London premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, he noted, "It just kick [explicit], It's right in that tone."
Ana has also gushed about the 62-year-old actor on numerous occasions, proving that she is also a fan of the superstar.
During her recent appearance on Good Morning America, she gave a little hint about her upcoming projects with Tom noting, "It's so much fun, and we're definitely working on a lot of things."
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas speculated relationship
Tom and Ana's relationship has been under public eye and media alike as they have been spotted on multiple occasions together in recent months.
Some sources have revealed that the duo are ready to take their friendship to next step while others have noted that they are just working together on a brand new project.
They were photographed for the first time at a dinner, a day before Valentine's Day this year.
Since her high-profile romance with Ben Affleck in 2020, Ana has been more reserved about her personal life and neither she or Tom has addressed the dating romours as of now.