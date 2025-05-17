Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates

Nintendo officially announced that it would be updating a handful of Switch games to run better on the Switch 2.
The company revealed on Friday, May 16, 2025, that now some details about the planned improvements are available on its website.
To note, the advancements vary per game, but they include things like optimising visuals for the Switch 2’s larger screen, better frame rates, HDR support, and GameShare support.
What's new?
The full array of games getting free updates is mentioned, and you can see the specific updates on Nintendo’s website.
Notably, the updates will all be available on June 5, 2025, the same day the Switch 2 launches.
1. ARMS
2. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
3. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
4. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
5. Game Builder Garage
6. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
7. Pokémon Scarlet
8. Pokémon Violet
9. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
10. Super Mario Odyssey
11. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
12. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Nintendo stated, “By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet and performing a system update, you can download free updates for selected games that may improve graphics or add support for features such as GameShare. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game.”
It is worth noting that these updates aren’t quite as big as the paid Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades for games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Party Jamboree.