Sports

Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates

By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to internet, you can download free updates for selected games

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates

Nintendo officially announced that it would be updating a handful of Switch games to run better on the Switch 2.

The company revealed on Friday, May 16, 2025, that now some details about the planned improvements are available on its website.

To note, the advancements vary per game, but they include things like optimising visuals for the Switch 2’s larger screen, better frame rates, HDR support, and GameShare support.

What's new?

The full array of games getting free updates is mentioned, and you can see the specific updates on Nintendo’s website.

Notably, the updates will all be available on June 5, 2025, the same day the Switch 2 launches.

1. ARMS

2. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

3. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

4. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

5. Game Builder Garage

6. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

7. Pokémon Scarlet

8. Pokémon Violet

9. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

10. Super Mario Odyssey

11. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

12. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Nintendo stated, “By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet and performing a system update, you can download free updates for selected games that may improve graphics or add support for features such as GameShare. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game.”

It is worth noting that these updates aren’t quite as big as the paid Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades for games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Party Jamboree. 

Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates

Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years

NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push

Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push
King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale

King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale

NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside
Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win